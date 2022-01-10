The motive for the murder of Robert Trajkovich would seem passionate: the 17-year-old killed by a peer in love with his girlfriend

In the night between Saturday and Sunday just passed, another tragic episode of crime news took place in Trieste. Hostel owners found the lifeless body of Robert Trajkovich, 17 year old originally from Serbia but resident in Italy. To kill him, according to the first rumors, a rival in love.

The beginning of this year was truly devastated with regards to crime news of our country. Just on the first day of the year, for example, the 40-year-old Davide Paitoni, convicted under house arrest, killed his 7-year-old son Daniele to take revenge on his ex-wife after the separation. The episode took place in Morazzone, in the province of Varese.

On the night between last Saturday and Sunday, however, it was a man who died young of only 17 years. His name was Robert Trajkovich, he was of Serbian descent but lived in Trieste with his family for many years now.

The owners of a hostel in via Rittmetyer they found him lifeless in a basement, then immediately warned the police station of the city.

How did he die Robert Trajkovich

The impeccable work of the investigators led, within a few hours, to the arrest andarrest of a 21-year-old boy, who appears to be responsible for the murder.

The young victim was in the hotel with his own fiancée, when the murderer, also evidently in love with the same girl, offered him aambush.

The two boys had a furious one quarrel, which apparently culminated in the worst way.

The coroners immediately arrived on the spot, who after having carried out some preliminary examinations on the boy’s body realized that death came for suffocation. The weapon used would have been a snare, not yet found.

The arrest of the culprit

Credit: trieste cafe

As anticipated, the work of the Carabinieri of Triste led to a practically immediate arrest and arrest of the person responsible for the murder. It seems that the boy, in the first interrogation, already has confessed of having committed the deed.

The Public Prosecutor of Trieste today, meanwhile, will open the file of preliminary investigation. The accusation is that of voluntary homicide. We will try to clarify the dynamics of events as much as possible and to understand if other accomplices are also involved.