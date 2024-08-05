Trieste, “attacked after refusing sexual services”. Four young people injured, one is in serious condition

Four young Pakistanis injured, two of them stabbed and one in more serious conditions. This is what happened yesterday evening in Trieste and the police are investigating the case. From the victims’ story to the officers, the attack would have been carried out by a group of Afghans following the refusal of sexual services.

The four injured are two adults and two minors. It was one of the two stabbed and slightly injured who went to the police station to ask for help. Then the police, arriving at the hospital, also found the other three injured. At the moment investigations are underway to ascertain the exact dynamics and trace the attackers.