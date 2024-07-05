An 18-year-old boy was stabbed in the back yesterday evening in Trieste. The motive for the attack and the attacker himself are unknown

Late yesterday evening, Thursday, July 4tha 18 year old boy of foreign origin was stabbed in the back to Trieste. It happened in Piazza Libertà where the young man was. At a certain point, the boy was hit in the back, at the height of the left shoulder bladewith a knife From one person not yet identifiedAccording to initial reconstructions, the blow was inflicted by a person who was behind the victim.

The following intervened on site: 118 rescuers with a medical car and an ambulance. They treated the 18-year-old and transferred him to the Cattinara hospital with a green code. His conditions do not appear serious and the boy he would not be in danger of life. The military also arrived at the scene of the attack State Police that have investigations started to identify and track down the attacker. At this time, the causes that led to the violence are not yet known.