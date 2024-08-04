Verona, she tries to set fire to her ex: saved by a passerby who calls the police

She was saved from an atrocious death because a passerby noticed what was happening on the street, where a man had poured gasoline on a woman, and immediately called the police. The officers arrived on the scene, saving her, and then arrested a 50-year-old Sri Lankan, the victim’s ex-partner, who would probably have set the fire if he had not been stopped. The incident occurred today in Verona, in the Golosine neighborhood. The arrested man is accused of attempted murder.

According to the police reconstruction, it would have been a premeditated action, orchestrated by the 50-year-old who, with the excuse of “one last clarifying appointment”, would have convinced his ex-partner to meet him. When the officers intervened on the scene, the victim was visibly shaken; next to her was the young man who had witnessed the scene and had raised the alarm at the police station. On the side of the road there was still the bottle of gasoline that the man had used, before trying to escape. However, he was tracked down shortly after and arrested on charges of attempted aggravated murder.