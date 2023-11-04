THE CASE

During the group photo of a meeting of European Interior and Foreign Ministers held in Berlin, the head of Croatian diplomacy Gordan Grlic-Radman clumsily attempted “to kiss on the mouth” his German colleague Annalena Baerbock, creating a case that “has caused a stir in Croatia”. “Unpleasant to watch”, “a fiasco”: this is how the Croatian and Bosnian media commented on the moment in which, as can also be seen in a video relaunched on The German minister “obviously felt uncomfortable”, writes the Zagreb daily “Jutarnji list”. Meanwhile, Grlic-Radman rejected the accusations and, in a press conference, claimed that he wanted to greet a colleague in a “humane” way given that “ministers always greet each other warmly”. However, the minister apologized for his gesture towards anyone who felt offended. Baerbock has not yet commented on the incident



00:13