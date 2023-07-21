Tries to cross the tracks with the bike, an elderly woman run over and killed by a train

Tragedy in the Padua area, where a 74-year-old woman was hit by a train while crossing a level crossing carrying a bicycle by hand.

According to an initial reconstruction, the victim, Anna Maria Polato, tried to cross the tracks by bicycle despite the bars of the level crossing in via Ceresara, in Solesino, being lowered.

An Italo train that was traveling the stretch between Monselice and Rovigo, on the Venice-Bologna line, ran over her, throwing her and her bike meters away. The accident happened this morning at 8.50.

The Rovigo railway police and the Solesino municipal police intervened on the scene of the accident to start the investigation and take all the necessary measures to clarify what happened.