A.n Advertisement for the meeting of the three candidates for chancellor was definitely not lacking in advance. The ARD capital studio and the Munich Security Conference had announced the round with Armin Laschet (CDU), Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz (SPD) in advance as “Triell”. That sounds like intensive discussions in which politicians go on the offensive, come under pressure and show what they really stand for. So a good plan; especially after the events of yesterday.

Because on Friday the foreign and security policy reality, which sometimes seemed far away, came painfully close to many Germans. First of all, there was a suicide attack in Mali, West Africa, where Bundeswehr soldiers stationed there. Twelve of them were injured around 180 kilometers northeast of Gao. Then a Somali stabbed passers-by in downtown Würzburg and killed three of them before he could be arrested.

Scholz takes on his usual role

Both events provided enough material to start with pressing questions about the fight against terrorism and the deployment of the Bundeswehr in Mali. The head of the ARD studio in the capital, Tina Hassel, and the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, did not allow themselves to be dissuaded from their plan, which had obviously already been drawn up beforehand. In the hour and a half with the candidates for chancellor, it seemed to be their intention to conduct less of a “triell” than a “triall” in which they could tick off as many “big” topics as possible: the future of transatlantic relations, for example, the state of the European Union and, of course, dealing with Russia and China. They were flanked by prominent guests, above all the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, who were each allowed to ask a question to the candidates in short introductions.













The fact that after Tina Hassel’s (still short) question about her first trip abroad as Chancellor (Baerbock: Brussels, Scholz: Paris, Laschet: open), Mali soon came up, was due to Armin Laschet, who was the first to visit the country as an example of Germany’s military engagement in the world. In the further course, however, he made it clear that this terrain is not his own. When Ischinger asked him whether, as Chancellor, he would take responsibility for continuing the “training mission” in Mali after the suicide attack, he did not notice the ambassador’s mistake. He continued to speak of the fact that it was a training assignment in Mali; which is at best half the story and, with a view to the contingent affected by the attack, simply wrong.

Baerbock showed himself to be more knowledgeable. The UN mission MINUSMA – which was hit by the attack – thinks it is right, but the EUTM Mali training mission is wrong, because dictatorial forces also benefit from the latter. This is also what French President Emmanuel Macron said. “Just to wait and see what other countries do,” she thinks is wrong. “Germany needs an attitude towards such operations.” Baerbock was to take on the role of the idealistic falcon again and again this evening.