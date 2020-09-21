Highlights: The teenager went to the store to get the goods, the shopkeeper tried to rape her

Nikhil Sharma, Meerut

A sensational case has come to light in Jani police station area of ​​Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Here, the shopkeeper failed in trying to rape the teenager. After seeing himself trapped in the counter, the accused escaped. The teenager, who was badly injured after the incident, has been admitted to a hospital. The police is on the lookout for the accused after being given Tahrir by the victim’s family.

A young man living in a neighborhood of a family living in a village in the area does a grocery shop in his home. According to the teenager’s family, the two families have had domestic relations for a long time. On Monday, the 12-year-old teenager went to the neighborhood to collect some items from Munir’s shop. It is alleged that during this time Munir alone attempted to rape the teenager in the shop. When the teenager protested, Munir inflicted a number of blows on the teenager’s face with a tool. Because of this, the teenager fainted by being bled. The accused then locked the teenager in the counter of his shop.

Blood soaked teenager

Meanwhile, another young man from the village had gone to Munir’s shop to get some goods. Seeing Munir in a bad condition, the young man started questioning him. During this time, there was a stir in the counter kept in the shop, then Munir fled from there. After this, when the young man who came to the shop to get the goods looked into the counter, he found a teenager in a blood-soaked condition.

The search for the accused continues

When the villagers made noise, a crowd gathered on the spot. After this, the family members of the teenager reached the spot. Seeing the condition of the teenager here, his senses got shattered. The teenager has been hurriedly admitted to a hospital in Meerut. The victim’s family members have tried to rape the accused Munir. Inspector Jani Rishipal Singh said that an attempt is being made to arrest the accused.