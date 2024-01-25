You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Officers discover drug packages among seafood during standard customs inspection
Internal Security Department
Guyanese man tries to hide cocaine in giant shrimp at JFK airport.
A Guyanese citizen was detained on Friday at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York City, after attempting to smuggle cocaine inside bags full of giant shrimp. The discovery of the drug occurred during a routine inspection by customs agents.
According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, Zacharie Scott, 22, had your suitcases selected for secondary screening during the standard customs control process. After further examination, Customs and Border Protection officers opened the two suitcases and They found “loose clothing and several packages of frozen giant shrimp wrapped in sealed plastic”.
Federal officials reported that “brick-shaped objects” were also found. Upon reviewing the contents of the packages, the agents were able to realize that they contained cocaine inside the suitcases.
Frozen shrimp at New York airport had kilos of drugs
The total amount of cocaine seized amounted to approximately 18 kilos.. Scott allegedly told authorities he was paid $6,000 to smuggle the drugs.
If found guilty, The detainee would face up to 20 years in prison. This case exemplifies the creativity of traffickers when using unusual methods to evade security controls, showing the constant fight by authorities against drug trafficking at international airports.
