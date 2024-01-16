ZThe author has had a special relationship with Shoei Neotec ever since he smashed headfirst into the windshield of an oncoming sports car. The Japanese flip-up helmet sacrificed itself, protected its wearer to such an extent that he survived and got off relatively lightly, considering the circumstances: Lotus, traveling too fast, couldn't make the curve, got into the oncoming lane on which the motorcyclist was approaching, crash. Luck in misfortune certainly also played a role. If you are interested in the history, the technology and engine were described in the September 29, 2019 issue.

A few years have passed since then, and the second generation of Neotec has now been followed by the third, which proves that the prices for upper-class motorcycle helmets have now reached new heights. The Neotec 3 costs 669 to 769 euros, depending on the color and decor. An interface is available for retrofitting an SRL3 mesh communication system from Sena, which costs 369 euros. A clear or tinted replacement visor costs 75 euros, and a mirrored one costs 145 euros. By the way, changing a visor is a lot of fiddling at Shoei, and anyone who maintains composure deserves admiration. Fortunately, this procedure usually only occurs rarely.