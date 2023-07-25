Dhe camera is big, clumsy to hold, and looks like it’s from the last century. After pressing the shutter button, a photo slides out of it. Even if young people are busy snapping photos with their smartphones, analogue instant cameras are still very popular with them. Fujifilm is the market leader with its Instax products.

The Japanese have just launched the Instax SQ40. Although Instax is known for its colorful products, Fujifilm has opted for a retro design with a black leather look. Unlike other models, it takes square pictures in the 62 × 62 millimeter format. We tried the SQ40.

Rotate twice for selfies

The camera is easy to use. To turn it on, you just turn the lens once. If you turn it again, the lens extends further and you get into selfie mode, for which the small mirror next to the lens is intended. Both exposure compensation and focus of the Instax SQ40 are automatic. However, some photos are blurred or overexposed.

The Instax SQ40 usually works well indoors. It has its problems in backlight or poor lighting conditions. Nevertheless, we like the exposure of the photos of the Instax SQ40 better than that of the Mini 9. On the other hand, the images are often blurry. We suspect that sometimes the automatic exposure correction is to blame for the blurry images.



To the left of the lens is a small selfie mirror.

Image: manufacturer



A display on the back shows how many films the camera still contains. Their counter occasionally gets stuck. Changing batteries and loading film is easy. One should be careful while taking pictures. If you accidentally open the compartment in which the films are located, the film will be exposed. This is annoying. After all, a cassette with ten square films costs around 10 euros. The price for colorful frames is a few euros more. The Instax SQ40 is available for 150 euros, weighs 453 grams, is around 13 centimeters high and 12 centimeters wide.

Taking photos that look like snapshots with the SQ40 and other instant cameras isn’t easy. You have to use the qualitative weakness of the images to achieve the style of these photos. It is most suitable for photographing people. However, once you get the hang of it, special photos can be taken in moments that will be remembered for a long time. This picture is then unique. Instant cameras are not really suitable for taking sharp, correctly exposed and true-color photos. Her charm lies in the imperfect.