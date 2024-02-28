EWe always admired a former colleague because she was a smart woman. But also because she always sat bolt upright at her desk. That was definitely good for the back, as most others, including the author, lounge folded in their seats or leaning forward towards the screen. We believe that mindfulness and voluminous, comfortable chairs, if you will, executive chairs, help against the physiotherapy subscription. But most offices have long had slimmer furniture, which is not always comfortable. Sustainability is of course also an issue.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

The Steelcase company, known to be professional chairs, is now introducing a frame covered with mesh all around that looks like the exact opposite of Chef and, according to the manufacturer, is “the first ergonomic office and work chair with specially developed mesh made of performance fabric”. It's called Intermix, the chair is called Karman.

Should hold up to 160 kilograms

We worked and balanced on it for a few days and felt surprisingly comfortable. The whole structure seems flexible, and it is. The frame cooperates; at first the movement feels like being on the high seas. The elastic fabric distributes the weight, apparently efficiently, because nothing hurt particularly much even after hours. Although the construction looks delicate, it should be able to hold up to 160 kilograms, which we didn't try due to a lack of test subjects.

With an average weight, living and working on the Karman is quite tiring-free. There is no stiff edge, and therefore no pressure point when you squat in a less than exemplary manner or lean to the side to take something from the desk. We find it pleasant that the backrest gives way without excessive counter pressure. The wheels on the plastic frame roll smoothly. We couldn't cope with the armrests that rotate easily in all directions, they keep coming off, and our original company chair also has the same bad habit.







The unusual Karman weighs a light 13 kilograms. It is available in four colors and is always built to order in France for a whopping 1,160 euros.