Martin Müller was already enthusiastic about remote-controlled cars as a small boy. But because the model-building fan was bothered by the unrealistic driving physics, he began tinkering with more realistic RC models more than 20 years ago. At first he just scribbled his ideas on paper, but a later crowdfunding campaign brought in more than 250,000 euros. This meant that the 1:43 scale drift racer was ready for series production by 2017. The Speyer-based company first started with a fantasy model, later adding licensed models such as the Porsche Carrera 992 and the Nissan GT-R. The rally icons, including the Audi Quattro “driven” here, are new.