DNobody expected this so quickly: This week Apple updated its maps application for the iPhone, iPad and Mac, and what previously only worked in a few large cities now works almost everywhere. “Look Around” is the name of the map extension, which is symbolized by binoculars. If you tap on the symbol, you see a photographic view of the area like in Google’s Street View.

However, the photos are better, mostly shot in bright sunshine – and they show almost all house fronts in Germany without pixels. This puts Google’s Street View far behind. The service was launched in 2010 for major cities and was not updated after privacy protests.

Faces and license plates are also hidden in Apple’s maps. The technique called “Image Blurring” works autonomously, and in order to limit the number of people photographed from the outset, images are taken in city centers outside of peak times, for example. If you want to have your house view pixelated afterwards, you have to contact Apple, for example via this e-mail address. However, the 3D representation of the property remains visible as usual. Privacy advocates have no objections to Apple’s implementation. In Germany, the Bavarian state data protection authority is responsible, it has an information site online placed.









The shots were taken with 360-degree cameras, you can move through the streets with a tap of your finger like in an augmented reality display and discover lots of details. In this way you get an insight into what it might look like there even before you visit a foreign city. The shots were not only taken by camera cars, but also by photographers with camera backpacks in pedestrian zones. Where Apple photographed which regions and when you can find out here. Most of the footage is a bit older, as can be seen from the prices for petrol and diesel at the gas station, among other things.







After the first test drives through the new map material, the quality of the photos and the range of coverage are astounding. Even in small villages, every single street is shown. Only cul-de-sacs were not used by the Apple camera cars, and where the building ends, the photography ends too.