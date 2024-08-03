According to the criteria of
Ted Berg, a father, shared with the media Business Insider who, together with his family, decided test and evaluate 16 Kirkland Signature brand prepared meals from Costco.
He explained that, as is often the case with most families, daily chores They are not always allowed to prepare dinner on the spot, so they resort to ready-made food, and the supermarket chain offers them a wide variety in that regard.
He assured that I had always been curious about the flavors that Costco offers. So they tried all the ones they found and ranked them from greatest to least. These were their results.
The 8 Best Kirklan Signature Costco Meals
According to Ted Berg, were pleasantly surprised when they tried several of the Kirkland Signature options available at Costco. In fact, she said that they will be her alternative when she doesn’t have time to cook.
On their list, the eight best dishes they tried from the brand were:
- Meatloaf. It is sweet, juicy and meaty, which is why it won first place.
- Roasted chicken wrap. Since it does not need to be cooked, they consider it a good option because it has a fresh flavor and paste that helps prevent it from drying out.
- Chicken quesadillas. In addition to coming in large portions, they liked the fact that the chicken was seasoned but not spicy and that they had a large amount of cheese that was not too greasy.
- Stir-fried yakisoba with chicken. The combination of noodles and chicken pieces gave them a nice texture.
- Ravioli lasagna with bolognese sauce. It was easy to prepare, it is abundant and delicious.
- Chipotle chicken. Although the chicken was dry in some parts, it has an intense citrus flavor.
- GyrosThis combination included many details such as meat, pitas, salad and cheese which left them with a delicious flavor.
- TacosThe smoked chicken combined with the chipotle, which was not too spicy, plus the fresh, crunchy vegetables, made the whole family happy.
The 8 Worst Kirkland Signature Meals from Costco
Despite There were several meals that left them satisfied. and that, according to Ted Berg, they are willing to buy again, there are others that simply disappointed them.
- Macaroni and cheese. Although they thrilled everyone, they say they are not tasty because they have too much cheese and sauce and a sticky, thick consistency. They even said they didn’t finish them.
- Chicken wraps. They thought these Tuscan-style sandwiches were a good alternative, but they felt that they had too many ingredients and not enough chicken. They were also very soft on the outside and very sticky on the inside.
- Meat and vegetable pie topped with mashed potatoes. Although they thought it had the perfect ingredients to delight the whole family, when they tried to serve the cake it fell apart and they didn’t like the taste because the puree was floury and dry, and the filling was too seasoned.
- Chicken pie. One of the drawbacks of this is that it needs to be baked for over an hour and, once it was ready, it left them feeling heavy and seemed very salty.
- Korean barbecue. The problem here is that it is difficult to know when the meat is cooked through because of the large amount of sauce it contains, which is also too sweet.
- Meatballs and rigatoni. It seemed like a great option due to the huge portion size, but they felt that the meatballs had a spongy texture and that the combination did not offer the flavor they were hoping for.
- Udon noodle salad. It was simple to prepare, but they didn’t like the strong flavor of the dressing or that the vegetables weren’t crunchy enough to balance the softness of the noodles.
- Chicken Alfredo. They thought it was heavy and had too much chicken and not enough noodles and meat, but in the end they liked the flavors.
