Costco is one of the most famous membership-based supermarket chains that offers all kinds of products at wholesale prices. Although many people use this option to stock their businesses or pay a little less for the items they normally use, they also find that it is a good option to buy groceries at a lower price. It is well known for offering a variety of food options, some of which are highly appreciated by consumers but, When it comes to dinner foods, what are the best?

Ted Berg, a father, shared with the media Business Insider who, together with his family, decided test and evaluate 16 Kirkland Signature brand prepared meals from Costco.

He explained that, as is often the case with most families, daily chores They are not always allowed to prepare dinner on the spot, so they resort to ready-made food, and the supermarket chain offers them a wide variety in that regard.

He assured that I had always been curious about the flavors that Costco offers. So they tried all the ones they found and ranked them from greatest to least. These were their results.

The 8 Best Kirklan Signature Costco Meals

According to Ted Berg, were pleasantly surprised when they tried several of the Kirkland Signature options available at Costco. In fact, she said that they will be her alternative when she doesn’t have time to cook.

On their list, the eight best dishes they tried from the brand were:

Meatloaf. It is sweet, juicy and meaty, which is why it won first place. Roasted chicken wrap. Since it does not need to be cooked, they consider it a good option because it has a fresh flavor and paste that helps prevent it from drying out. Chicken quesadillas. In addition to coming in large portions, they liked the fact that the chicken was seasoned but not spicy and that they had a large amount of cheese that was not too greasy. Stir-fried yakisoba with chicken. The combination of noodles and chicken pieces gave them a nice texture. Ravioli lasagna with bolognese sauce. It was easy to prepare, it is abundant and delicious. Chipotle chicken. Although the chicken was dry in some parts, it has an intense citrus flavor. GyrosThis combination included many details such as meat, pitas, salad and cheese which left them with a delicious flavor. TacosThe smoked chicken combined with the chipotle, which was not too spicy, plus the fresh, crunchy vegetables, made the whole family happy.

The 8 Worst Kirkland Signature Meals from Costco

Despite There were several meals that left them satisfied. and that, according to Ted Berg, they are willing to buy again, there are others that simply disappointed them.

Macaroni and cheese. Although they thrilled everyone, they say they are not tasty because they have too much cheese and sauce and a sticky, thick consistency. They even said they didn’t finish them.

The macaroni and cheese was a disappointment to the family.