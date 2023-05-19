Inps, Tridico and the “case package” entrusted to Renzi’s publisher

Burst one new storm on account management of INPS by the outgoing president, the grillino Pasquale Tridico. From an exhibit of the Court of Auditors – we read in La Verità – one has emerged loss of tens of millions of euros. The reason would be due, among other things, to the fact that Tridic would have given exclusively the real estate assets of the institution (several houses) to Alfredo Romeoeditor of the newspaper The Reformist(directed by Matthew Renzi). Indeed, the report of the Court of Auditors revealed that INPS loses about 80 million euros per year due to real estate management. It all started in 2015, at the time of Tito Boeri, when a tender to locate a sole manager of the thousands of properties owned by INPS, a move to reduce the fragmentation that was previously there and ensure effective and timely management administrative and technical of the whole heritage.

But in 2017 – continues La Verità – it was the management Tridic to confirm the agreement, following a new racedespite the profitability had not improved and the institution continued to lose money. For example, it is noted, there are numerous squatters of INPS properties. But the body not only does not remove them, but provides for the payment from the expenses condominium. And in many cases these occupants also seem to receive the Basic income. Now Renzi on the Reformist attacks Tridic for its management, but does not cite the case of its publisher Romeo.

