So many twists and turns

There was no time to be bored in the Sprint Race of F3 in Barcelona, ​​a race that ended behind the Safety Car which intervened twice in total. At the start there was no contact with Santiago Ramos who held the lead ahead of his Trident teammate Sami Meguetounif, but on the first lap with the DRS available the bank immediately broke.

The Frenchman exaggerated on the inside in an attempt to attack the Mexican who defended himself strenuously. Meguetounif was unable to properly calibrate his braking while also putting his wheels on the grass and so ended up hitting his teammate. Race over for the Frenchman, puncture and relegation to the back of the group for Ramos, one patatrac which certainly did not please the Trident managers.

Mari Boya he thus inherited the lead of the race, maintaining it until the finish line, resisting the pressure of Alex Dunne, second at the finish line, but under investigation for a false start. Oliver Goethe completed the podium ahead of Martinius Stenshorne, Laurens Van Hoepen, Noel Leon, Leonardo Fornaroli, Dino Beganovic, Arvin Lindblad and Tim Tramnitz who completed the top-10.

LAP 3 / 21 THE TRIDENT’S COLLIDE! 😱 Sami Meguetounif tries to go up the inside of Santiago Ramos into T1 but the pair make contact. Sami is out and Ramos pits with a puncture, rejoining in 27th #F3 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/2XwfLJEzol — Formula 3 (@Formula3) June 22, 2024

No points for Luke Browning and Gabriele Minì, who finished the race prematurely due to a contact with Sebastian Montoya between Turn-4 and Turn-5, an accident which forced the Safety Car to come in for the second time, freezing the positions until at the finish. In classification Fornaroli is now second, three points behind the leader Minì also because the Trident driver obtained the extra point for the fastest lap.

F3 2024, Spain, Sprint Race: lorder of arrival