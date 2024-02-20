Of Health editorial team

The so-called “forgotten valve” can be replaced with a prosthesis without opening the chest. Tricuspid insufficiency is a disabling disease with a high risk of mortality: it affects women and the elderly more

The first operation in Italy to replace the tricuspid valve via catheter was performed at the Monzino Cardiology Center in Milan, conducted by the team led by Federico De Marco, director of the Valvular and Structural Interventional Cardiology Unit. “Patient zero” was discharged from hospital after three days and, more than a week after the operation, she is well. Important news for patients with tricuspid insufficiency who, despite having a disabling disease with a high risk of mortality, until yesterday did not receive adequate care or were not even treated at all: tricuspid insufficiency is in fact called «forgotten valve».

Complex anatomy

When the tricuspid becomes diseased it is created a regurgitation of blood, a condition which, in the initial stages, is detected in 70-90% of the population who undergoes an echocardiogram. While negligible forms of regurgitation also affect healthy individuals, the more serious forms have a higher incidence in women and increase with advancing age. On average, 4% of people over 75 have a clinically significant form of regurgitation. However, it is estimated that over 90% of people with severe forms of regurgitation are not offered any form of treatment. The tricuspid valve is difficult to treat due to its complex anatomy and its difficult-to-access location on the heart. The transcatheter valve replacement system applied to the Monzino was designed to solve these problems. The system — called «Evoque» — is composed of a nitinol structure (a self-expanding elastic metal), an intra-annular tissue band and flaps of animal pericardial tissue, equivalent to that of traditional heart valves.

International study It is implanted inserting a catheter into the femoral vein which pushes the prosthesis up to the heart. The release is guided by ultrasound and the prosthesis attaches using small teeth to the flaps and against the valve ring, eliminating regurgitation and restoring the normal function of the tricuspid, preventing the blood from overloading the body's veins. The Evoque plant at Monzino is the first in our country, but is based on the experience and data of the international TRISCEND II study, which recruited 150 patients worldwide. The study evaluated the safety and effectiveness of Evoque in combination with the best available drug therapy, compared to drug treatment alone. The data shows that in the first 150 patients treated, all with severe tricuspid regurgitation, the system allowed the valve to be replaced successfully in 95.8 percent of cases, highlighting the superiority of this system compared to drug therapy alone. They have also been demonstrated excellent results in terms of improving quality of life six months after implantation.

Multidisciplinary teams Patients with severe tricuspid regurgitationas well as suffering from disabling and debilitating symptoms related to venous overload — such as liver and kidney problems, shortness of breath, widespread edema and swelling — are often forced into frequent hospital admissions for heart failure. «We are finally able to effectively treat tricuspid valve disease without having to subject the patient to open heart surgery, i.e. without opening the chest and without stopping the heart. The results are surprising: in advanced stages of the disease the prosthesis on the tricuspid allows regurgitation to be completely eliminated – commented De Marco -. It is no coincidence that an intervention of this kind was carried out at Monzino, among the few single-specialist cardiology centers in Europe, dedicated exclusively to the global care of cardiac patients. Interventions such as the Evoque implant require multidisciplinary teams made up of figures with the utmost specialisation, competence and experience: the so-called Hearteams which are consolidated operational realities at Monzino".

