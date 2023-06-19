The TriClip transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (Teer) system is superior to medical therapy in patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation who are at intermediate or high risk for open heart surgery, resulting in significant improvements in the quality of life and a reduction in the severity of tricuspid regurgitation. These are the results of the Triluminate Pivotal study – released in a note from Abbott – on the first minimally invasive treatment option designed specifically for tricuspid valve repair and presented in the Scientific Sessions of the American College of Cardiology (Acc23) and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“The Triluminate Pivotal study – explains Francesco Maisano, director of Cardiac Surgery and of the Heart Valve Center at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and professor of Cardiac Surgery at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan – confirms that medical therapy is ineffective in reduce tricuspid regurgitation in symptomatic patients. On the contrary – he adds – percutaneous therapy proves to be safe and effective in reducing regurgitation, with results that remain stable one year after the procedure. The low risk profile – continues Maisano – opens up a perspective for those patients with non-specific symptoms in which the decision to intervene tends to be delayed. The study also confirms that patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation, despite having a very poor quality of life, are rarely hospitalized, which demonstrates that this pathology can often be underestimated, so much so that it goes unnoticed”.

The Triluminate Pivotal study – details the pharmaceutical in the note – achieved its primary composite endpoint demonstrating the superiority of the TriClip system compared to the control group (win ratio 1.48, p=0.02) mainly in the improvement in quality of life. At one year, mortality or tricuspid valve surgery and hospitalizations for heart failure did not differ between groups. Other positive results include: Significant reduction in tricuspid regurgitation grade – 30 days after the TriClip procedure, 87% of patients had moderate or mild tricuspid regurgitation (grade < 2) compared to 4.8% of those in the tricuspid regurgitation group. control, and this condition was long-lasting and stable even after a one-year follow-up; significant improvement in quality of life - one year after the procedure, 50% of patients had at least a 15-point improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (Kccq) score on social skills, symptoms and quality of life, versus 26% in the control group; low risk profile - at 30 days, only 1.7% of patients who received the device had major adverse events, with no urgent surgery or endocarditis. There were no episodes of device embolism or device thrombosis.

In the light of these results, “it is necessary to create greater awareness of transcatheter therapy and therapeutic options in the cardiology and general practice community – observes Maisano – We must not forget that many of these patients do not follow a standard diagnostic pathway, in fact often, having non-specific symptoms, are followed up at home and are not evaluated by the cardiology departments, increasing the risk that the disease will not be diagnosed in a timely manner and, consequently, will be treated too late, when the risk and prognostic efficacy becomes objectionable”. Abbott’s TriClip system, the first minimally invasive tricuspid heart valve repair device – continues the note – was born on the basis of the MitraClip system, a transcatheter device for mitral valve correction. It is a minimally invasive percutaneous procedure which involves the use of a catheter to position one or more clips on the flaps of the valve which does not adequately perform its function in the closing phase, in order to prevent blood from returning to the atrium. The procedure reproduces the surgical technique (edge-to-edge) introduced for the first time in 1991 by Ottavio Alfieri.

“The Triluminate Pivotal study – underlines Alfieri, founder of the Alfieri Heart Foundation and professor of Cardiac Surgery at the San Raffaele Vita Salute University in Milan – demonstrates unequivocally that the edge-to-edge technique, created to be applied to heart failure mitral valve, can effectively be extended to tricuspid regurgitation. The results – continues the professor – are gratifying as the safety of the procedure and its efficacy in reducing the degree of tricuspid insufficiency are confirmed. After one year from the application of the TriClip, the benefit turns out to be a significant improvement in the quality of life”.

“Tricuspid valve insufficiency, without intervention, can be debilitating and leads to a limited life expectancy – concludes Cristina Gabardi, General Manager of the Structural Heart Division of Abbott Italy – Abbott’s TriClip G4 is part of a broad offer of cutting-edge technological innovations designed to restore patients’ optimal health conditions and improve their quality of life, repairing the damage caused by structural heart disease”. TriClip is approved in more than 50 countries, including Europe and Canada.