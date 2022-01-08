The second day of the 2022 Italian Cyclocross Championships in Variano di Basiliano (Udine), brought the youth categories to the fore, with eight individual tricolor titles assigned. Still a great show and strong emotions, to certify the excellent success of the event organized by the DP66 Giant SMP of the president Michele Bevilacqua and by the Mont di Bike Off-road Cycling School with the precious collaboration of the Gs Varianese. The course designed by the Italian national cross coach Daniele Pontoni is beautiful who, for the return of a tricolor review in his Variano, wanted to offer a spectacular 2.6 km track with a 34 meters difference in height, almost entirely on grass. A technical and demanding circuit, especially in its central part with the ascent towards the small church on the San Leonardo hill. Among all the categories, almost 1,000 participants.

TITLES – Thus the 8 titles awarded on Saturday:

1st year beginners: Filippo Cingolani

2nd year beginners: Pietro Deon

1st year students: Ettore Fabbro

2nd year students: Christian Fantini

2nd year first-time women: Elisa Bianchi

1st year beginners: Nicole Righetto

2nd year students: Arianna Bianchi

1st year students: Elisa Ferri

THE SUNDAY PROGRAM

08.30 09.15 Card verification

08.30 09.15 Course tests

09.30 10.10 Junior Race for Men

10.30 11.10 Junior Women Race

11.30 12.30 Under 23 race

12.30 13.00 Test course

13.10 14.00 Elite / Under23 Women Race (Lechner, Persico, Arzuffi)

14.25 15.25 Elite race (Bertolini, Fontana, Dorigoni favorites)