Today, the National Flag of India will be installed in the UN Security Council. India is beginning its tenure as a temporary member for two years in this powerful body of the United Nations. The flags of the five new temporary member countries will be installed during a special ceremony on January 4. January 4 will be officially the first working day in 2021.India’s permanent representative in the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurthy will wear the tricolor and is expected to deliver a brief address at the ceremony. Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico have become temporary members on the UN Security Council with India. They will be part of this council with temporary members Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and Granada, Tunisia, Vietnam and five permanent members China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States.

India will become the President of UNAC in August 2021

India will head the UN Security Council in August 2021 and will then chair the council for a month in 2022. The Council is chaired by a member for a month, which is decided according to the name of the English alphabet of the countries. Kazakhstan’s tradition of flagging began in 2018.

What is United Nations Security Council

The United Nations Security Council is one of the 6 major parts of the United Nations. Its main task is to ensure peace and security around the world, besides adding new members to the United Nations and work related to changes in its charter is also part of the work of the Security Council. This council also sends peace missions to countries around the world and if there is a need for military action in any part of the world, then the Security Council also implements it through resolution.

When established

Like the United Nations, it was founded after World War II. The first meeting of the Security Council was held on 17 January 1946. The Security Council had been weak for a long time due to cold war. But it played an important role during the Congo War and the Korean War. Apart from this, peace missions were also sent in many countries as needed. The Security Council consists of 5 permanent and 10 temporary members. Temporary members are elected every two years.

Leads peace operations in the world

After the disintegration of Russia, the strength of the Security Council was seen to increase significantly and it led to peace operations in many parts of the world. The Security Council conducted several peace operations in Kuwait, Namibia, Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan and Congo during the period of instability.