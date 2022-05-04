After defeating with broad 10-0 to Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals of CONCACAF W Championship in it Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium from Santo DomingoDominican Republic, the technical director of the Mexican Women’s National Team Under-17, Ana Laura Galindo expressed his joy after breaking the mark of 52 goals scored in the competition, of which 27 were in the group stage.

Despite the beating, the strategist He is not confident, because he knows that there is still a lot to be done to continue working to improve in different football aspects. “We must continue to improve our operation. We continue to maintain zero, which is also one of our objectives, it is a positive balance”.

In a virtual press conference at the end of the game, the team’s coach Tricolor He maintained that since they arrived the mentality was not to make mistakes or give anything away, so “We must continue working to confirm what we are looking for in this Semifinal, which is the one that will give us the ticket to the World Cup (India 2022)”.

With goals from Tatiana Flores at 16′, 33′ and 41′; Alice Soto at 19´, 22´ and 38´. Maribel Flores at 37′, Natalia Colin at 49′, Deiry Ramirez at 70′ and Layla Sirdah at 80´, the effort was a team effort, “not just mine. My coaching staff and staff are always helping me; what they see on the court is a reflection of how we work in National selectionGalindo explained.

“We don’t think about scores, we think about performance. The 52 goals are a source of pride and satisfaction, but we know that the most important challenge is to get the ticket and win the final”, which will have to wait for their rival. “I thank the hobby who is supporting us and is looking out for us. On this side we also work so that they are proud of us”.

The Tricolor broke the mark of 52 goals Twitter @Miseleccionfem

The next engagement Mexican Women’s National Team U-17 will be held on Friday, May 6, in front of the representation that is the winner of the Puerto Rico vs. The Saviorduel that will take place today, at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).