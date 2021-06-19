149 are expected at the start and the one with number 1, Giacomo Nizzolo, has no chance of success. And therefore the Tricolore di Imola, organized by ExtraGiro, will choose the successor of Brianza at hot temperatures on Sunday 20 June, because in Imola there could be up to 36 degrees. It starts from Bellaria Igea Marina at 11.30, in all 226 km with the 2020 World Championship circuit won by Alaphilippe to be repeated 4 times (Mazzolano and Gallisterna climbs). Vincenzo Nibali is back in the race after the Giro and there is great curiosity around the 36-year-old Sicilian of Trek-Segafredo because he will be observed special by the coach Davide Cassani in the Tokyo Olympics key (with him among others there will be Brambilla, Ciccone and his brother Antonio ).