On the 2020 World Championship circuit the Italian champion jersey is awarded. Ulissi among the favorites, Nibali in search of the blue jersey for Tokyo
149 are expected at the start and the one with number 1, Giacomo Nizzolo, has no chance of success. And therefore the Tricolore di Imola, organized by ExtraGiro, will choose the successor of Brianza at hot temperatures on Sunday 20 June, because in Imola there could be up to 36 degrees. It starts from Bellaria Igea Marina at 11.30, in all 226 km with the 2020 World Championship circuit won by Alaphilippe to be repeated 4 times (Mazzolano and Gallisterna climbs). Vincenzo Nibali is back in the race after the Giro and there is great curiosity around the 36-year-old Sicilian of Trek-Segafredo because he will be observed special by the coach Davide Cassani in the Tokyo Olympics key (with him among others there will be Brambilla, Ciccone and his brother Antonio ).
Having said that due to injuries there will be neither Alberto Bettiol nor Matteo Trentin, it is difficult to make a prediction because the path is so hard but also open to many solutions. Also because the number of riders per team changes considerably. In the Bahrain-Victorious home, eyes focused on Sonny Colbrelli, Deceuninck is counting on Ballerini, Masnada and Cattaneo. Ulissi (UAE-Emirates), after the excellent Tour of Slovenia, wants to confirm himself. Ineos-Grenadiers focuses on Moscon and Ganna, Sobrero (Astana) in search of an encore after the time trial. And Vendrame could be competitive too. Among others at the start also Aru, Pozzovivo and the eternal Rebellin, who will turn 50 on 9 August.
