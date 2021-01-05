Highlights: India’s two-year term as a temporary member of the UN Security Council begins on Monday 4 January

National flag of India tricolor placed in UN Security Council

Tirumurthy said – India will become a voice for developing countries

New York

India’s two-year term as a temporary member of the United National Security Council began on Monday 4 January. The national flag of India was tricolor in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Along with the flag of India, the national flag of four other new temporary members were also installed during the special function on the first official working day.

India’s permanent representative in the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurthy (TS Tirumurti) placed the tricolor at the UNSC and gave a brief speech at the ceremony. In his brief address T.S. Tirumurthy said that India has joined the Security Council for the eighth time today. It is an honor for me to participate in the flag raising ceremony as a permanent representative of India.

Raising voice against terrorism will not deter India: Tirumurthy

Speaking at the ceremony, T.S. Tirumurthy said, “India will be a voice for developing countries. At the same time, raising your voice against the enemies of humanity like terrorism will not deter you.” He said that India would use its tenure on the UN Security Council to bring about human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of global peace and security.

Along with India, these countries also have national flag

Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico also have national flags placed in the UN Security Council along with India. These countries have also become temporary members in UNSC. All these countries will be part of this council along with temporary members Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and Granada, Tunisia, Vietnam and five permanent members China, France, Russia, Britain and America.

What is United Nations Security Council

The United Nations Security Council is one of the 6 major parts of the United Nations. Its main task is to ensure peace and security around the world, besides adding new members to the United Nations and work related to changes in its charter is also part of the work of the Security Council. This council also sends peace missions to countries around the world and if there is a need for military action in any part of the world, then the Security Council also implements it through resolution.

United Nations Security Council established after World War II

Like the United Nations, the United Nations Security Council was established on 24 October 1945 after World War II. The first meeting of the Security Council was held on 17 January 1946. The Security Council had been weak for a long time due to cold war. But it played an important role during the Congo War and the Korean War. Apart from this, peace missions were also sent in many countries as needed. The Security Council consists of 5 permanent and 10 temporary members. Temporary members are elected every two years.