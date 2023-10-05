Thursday, October 5, 2023, 8:28 p.m.

















It’s probably happened to you: you buy a shoe and when you try it on at home you discover that it’s too tight, and few things are as uncomfortable as walking in shoes that don’t fit your size. However, if you encounter this problem in everyday life, there are tricks you can follow to widen your shoes and make them fit your feet perfectly.

You’ve probably heard about using hair dryers or putting tight shoes in the freezer and the truth is that it works. However, it is not valid for any material. In the case of the dryer, the heat is only effective if it is leather or suede and you must always pay attention so that it does not get damaged. It also happens with the freezer trick: it involves filling a bag with water, putting it in the shoe and putting it in for a few hours. This remedy can be used with sneakers or canvas shoes, but can be dangerous for other fabrics.

That’s why you can also take into account other tricks that are easy to put into practice and with products that everyone has in the kitchen. One of them only uses a potato. It consists of removing the skin and drying a large potato and placing it inside the shoe for about 10 or 12 hours. Once you remove it, the shoe should be remarkably manageable. If it doesn’t work the first time, you can repeat the process the next day.

Another option is to use wheat grains that are usually used to cook cakes or pies. You will have to put a handful in a glass of water and then fill the shoe with them for the wheat to act. Place it in an area without direct light and, once the humidity enlarges the grains, put on the shoes that are still somewhat wet. This way you will get them to mold to the shape and you will be able to dry them later. You can follow this trick with all fabrics, except suede.