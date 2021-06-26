Anyone can spend hours watching the videos and photos of your contacts on InstagramAnd that is precisely why stories are so popular: they are a space to share important information in just 20 seconds, and they only last 24 hours.

Vertical format and exclusively for mobile devices, Stories has a small drawback for some: If you see the stories of your contacts, they will know that you have.

Stories are a good idea to unleash creativity or to share little secrets, but more than one would like to pass as the invisible man and without leaving clues to the people we follow that we have seen his publications.

There is good news for those who want to go unnoticed: there are several options to view the stories without anyone noticing.

With Google Chrome

If you use Google’s Chrome browser, you will know that privacy is not its strong suit, at least as far as leaving a trace on web pages is concerned. However, there is a way to see the stories of your contacts without being seen. To do this, you will only have to complete a series of steps.

First, open (and download, if you don’t have it) the Chrome IG Story extension in your browser.

Open Instagram and log into your account.

Click on the Chrome IG Story icon (top right of the address bar) you will see the stories.

Once you see your contacts with their Stories on the screen, make sure that the extension icon appears active with the symbol of a ‘crossed out eye’, which indicates that you view incognito.

Chrome’s incognito mode, key.

On an external web page

One of the easiest ways to view the Stories is to do it from a specific website for it, which in this case will be Stories-ig.net. Once inside, you just have to follow a few simple steps.

Enter the username of the contact whose Stories you want to see and click on their profile image, which will appear below. You do not need anything else, only with that you will be able to see all its content anonymously.

With an external app

For all those users with Android devices, the simplest thing is download the Story Saver app for Instagram. Then you just have to follow these steps.



Story Saver. (Playstore)

Log into the app with your Instagram account.

Once inside, you will be allowed to see all the Instagram Stories of all the users you follow.

As an option, when you view the stories, you can download them to your device.

In the case of users with iOS devices, which will have to download the application Story Reposter for Instagram on your iPhone. Once the download is complete, you just have to follow a few very simple steps.



StoryReposter. (Apple Store)

Write the username of the person you want to see their Stories (must have a public profile).

Your name will appear on the results page. Select it to see their Stories.

Click on the one you want to view anonymously. The app will show you the story, which you can see without leaving a trace

As an option, it is also allowed to save that story in the memory of your iPhone (Share> Save image)

With information from La Vanguardia.

