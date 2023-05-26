We have already seen what the administrative detentionthat is to say that measure That block the use of the car to the owner, causing in fact mobility problems given the limitation on the use of its property. If we have run into an administrative detention now let’s find out the tricks to remove administrative detention, how to “delete” it definitely or “suspend it” presenting the correct documentation.

What are the tricks to remove the administrative detention? With the administrative detention you can no longer use the car

In the event that the vehicle is a vehicle used for work, it is possible to request a “Application for annulment of the notice of administrative detention of the instrumental vehicle” according to the Art. 86, paragraph 2, Presidential Decree n. 602/1973. In the latter case, the use of the movable property is granted because it is instrumental to the business activity of/the profession and necessary to obtain the relative revenues. Another facilitated case is on cars used for use by people with disabilities.

Administrative detention

The administrative detention is an act by which the administrations or competent bodies (municipalities, INPSRegions, State, etc.), through the collection agents (Revenue Collection Agency) “block” a movable property of the debtor registered in public registers (for example motor vehicles) or co-obligors, because there are unpaid amounts which may refer to taxes or duties.

What is the “administrative detention”

In reality, the debt for which administrative detention has been applied may be due to credits of various kinds; for example, a non-payment of VAT, IRPEF, car tax, ICI, etc. or fines relating to infringements of the Highway Code.

Tricks to remove administrative detention, what is the solution

To remove the administrative detention, it is necessary to reach an agreement with the creditor institution, by paying off all the debt or by paying the amount in installments: there are two solutions that make it possible to “suspend” or “cancel” the administrative detention.

Suspension or cancellation of the administrative stop what is the trick to remove it?

Be careful because the SUSPENSION is different from CANCELLATION: in the latter case, with the suspension, the possibility of using the asset, then circulate by car, but the debt remains prescribed on the vehicle until the last installment is paid. The car can also be sold, but the amount of the debt remains “marked” on the vehicle itself.

Failure to pay the debt to the creditor will result in the registration of an “administrative detention” on the PRA (Public Automobile Register)

Those who buy a vehicle with a “suspended administrative detention” could find themselves in administrative detention if the previous owner has not completed the installment payments, even suspending it at a certain moment.

What are the tricks to remove the administrative detention? The cancellation

To completely eliminate the administrative detention and go back to having the full ownership of use of own caryou have to proceed to request for cancellation of the administrative detention only after making the payment of the amount due: let’s find out how to do it and what are the procedures to follow.

To cancel the administrative detention, you can use an ACI agency (NP3 form)

The administrative detention can be cancelled only after having fully repaid the debt. Once the debt has been fully paid, it is possible to request the cancellation of a car administrative detention. There cancellation request procedure of the retainer it can be submitted to the PRA offices, through an ACI delegationor at acar practice agency.

To cancel the hold you need to submit the following documentation at one of the aforementioned institutions:

Revocation provision (or suspension) in original: it is issued by the collection agent after having paid the debt. This document contains the data of the vehicle, the debtor and the amount of the credit whose cancellation is requested;

(or suspension) in original: it is issued by the collection agent after having paid the debt. This document contains the data of the vehicle, the debtor and the amount of the credit whose cancellation is requested; Paper Certificate of Ownership or CdP (which also serves as a request note and must be completed on the back) or the Supplementary Sheet. Who owns the Digital Certificate of Property (CDPD) does not have to submit it. Instead, those presenting the Supplementary Sheet must use the NP3 form as a request note (present the PDF file to download above), distributed free of charge at the territorial units of the PRA and the Motorization Authority.

How to avoid administrative detention

Let’s see what changes if i revocation measures for the cancellation of the car administrative detention were issued before or after January 1. Let’s sort things out by reading the following:

Cancellation from the PRA of the administrative detention with revocation measures issued prior to 1 January 2020: For revocation measures issued prior to 1 January 2020 the provisions of the old legislation remain in forceas explained in the previous paragraph.

It should also be specified that the cancellation of the detention does not require the presentation of the CdP/CDPD and does not give rise to the issue of a new updated Digital Property Certificate (CDPD). If you want to obtain a new CRPD, without annotating the constraint, you need to ask for a duplicate Certificate of Ownership.

Cancellation to the PRA of the administrative detention with revocation provisions issued starting from 1 January 2020: with the implementation of the provisions contained in Legislative Decree n. 98/2017the provisions for the revocation of the administrative detention, issued starting from 1 January 2020, are notified electronically by the Collection Concessionaire to the Information System of the PRA. Therefore, it is no longer necessary for the taxpayer, after having paid the amount due, to go to the PRA counter to cancel the administrative detention as the collection agent/concessionaire will do it ex officio.

Suspension of administrative detention, how to request it

In addition to cancellationcan also be requested suspension of administrative detention car when you are unable to pay all the debt immediately, but one is requested “debt installment”.

Be careful not to confuse “CANCELLATION of administrative detention” And “SUSPENSION of administrative detention“

Document issued by the AGER with which to request the SUSPENSION of the administrative LOCK on the car from the PRA. It would be the revocation or suspension document

Also in this case the entity which can be theRevenue Agency issues a valid document for “SUSPENSION” of the administrative detention that allows you to use the car (see above)

For annotation to the PRA of the suspension of detention the following documentation must be submitted to any provincial office of the Public Vehicle Register (PRA):

The measure with which the concessionaire has arranged the suspension of detention previously written, in original. In the event that the provision has been issued with the automated signature of the official of the Municipality or of other Public Administration (pursuant to art. 3 paragraph 2 Legislative Decree no. 39/1993) and sent via PEC or e-mail to the interested party, the latter will be able to print it for subsequent presentation to the PRA, taking care to print (not easy) also the part where the DIGITAL SIGNATURE of the OFFICIAL is shown. For this it is recommended to install the free version of Acrobat Reader.

with which the concessionaire has arranged the written, in original. In the event that the provision has been issued with the automated signature of the official of the Municipality or of other Public Administration (pursuant to art. 3 paragraph 2 Legislative Decree no. 39/1993) and sent via PEC or e-mail to the interested party, the latter will be able to print it for subsequent presentation to the PRA, taking care to print (not easy) also the part where the DIGITAL SIGNATURE of the OFFICIAL is shown. For this it is recommended to install the free version of Acrobat Reader. Model NP-3.

The suspension of detention does not require the presentation of the CdP/CRPD and does not give rise to the issue of a new CRPD.

DOWNLOADABLE ADMINISTRATIVE STOP FORMS Cancellation/Suspension

For more information on administrative detention, visit also the dedicated page on the ICA website.

RETAINED ADMINISTRATIVE ADVICE AND EXPERIENCE LIVED

