One of the options that most worries WhatsApp users is privacy since, being a messaging service, the person’s activity is exposed whenever they open the application.

For some, letting others know if the other ever read their messages or received them, represents a problem. Luckily there are tricks to read our messages and not appear as connected.

On whatsapp it is configured by default so that all contacts can see the last time one has connected. To modify it, just go to Settings and click on Privacy, where you can select who remains visible.

If one selects ‘Nobody’, no person will be able to know the status. Nor will the famous blue ‘double check’ appear that confirms that the messages were received.

In addition, WhatsApp has a web version, frequently used when working from the computer. Thus, it is possible to access the application through a QR code.

The web version works in the same way as the one used on the mobile device, that is, when you click on a message it is marked as read and if it is active you appear online.

Read unopened

Nevertheless, it is possible to read the messages without opening the conversation and without the contacts knowing that one is in online mode. The WhatsApp Web interface allows you to see on the left a list with all active chats and on the right the conversation that has been selected.

To be able to read messages in stealth mode, all you have to do is position the cursor over the conversation that is not read and a small label will appear where you can read what the contact wrote. Of course, only the last message can be read.



How to do to read messages in hidden mode. Photo EFE

Another of the strategies that are used, always before opening the application, is to put Airplane Mode on the device. In this way the connections will be deactivated and the messages can be checked without being seen, keeping the last connection time hidden.

Out of line

Another trick with less preparation is the response from the notifications. This update, available for a couple of years, allows you to read the latest messages received and reply to those messages simply by displaying the menu that appears with the notification. When answering from this lock screen, there is no online status at any time.

WhatsApp gives us the option of being able to use and customize its own widget so that it appears on our Home. When selected, a small 4×2 box will appear showing those messages that have not been read and without, without appearing online.

To achieve a permanent concealment, third-party applications can be used to facilitate the concealment task. Among the most popular are Unseen, a tool that allows to unify all the messaging trays in a single one to be able to read them incognito without leaving a trace that we have done it. In addition, it is also compatible with other apps, such as Instagram.

Another recommendation is Private Reading by WhatsApp, which is guided by notifications to show messages, allowing us to respond without registering our last connection hour.

With information from La Vanguardia.