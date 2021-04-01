Unlike other popular social networks like LinkedIn, in Facebook There is no function that allows or enables us to see who visits our profile quickly, easily and safely.

However, once the law is cheated, some users have discovered the information revealed by the social network through the source codes (those that build those who program a web and that are armed as other users leave traces on it) .

Here, the secret, the tricks to know who checks your Facebook profile.

Tricks to know who checks your Facebook profile



The truth is that, while the offers that appear on certain pages are quite similar to what “coincidentally” we were looking for, everything indicates that the information that users leave on the websites as we navigate (unless that we do it in “incognito mode”, which at the same time does not ensure 100% privacy) serves those who are looking for consumers and pay for the maintenance of those sites (in the form of advertising) to obtain it.

So, going back to Facebook, the information in your source code can help us see who the users who visit our profile, as long as we follow some shortcuts. These are the step-by-step steps to follow.

In a few steps, you can find out who or who is looking at your Facebook profile.

The first thing we must do is enter our profile (whose url is generally facebook.com/name and surname).

Then, we right-click and go to the “Inspect” option. You can also press “F12” directly.

Some codes will be opened in a small tab. In that same tab, we must do “Ctrl + F”

Then, a search window will open and there you will have to write “friendslist”, all together in lowercase and without quotes or periods.

After doing “Enter”, different code numbers ending in “-2” can be displayed. What will be needed is all the code prior to that “-2”. In the event that the system does not allow copying, it will be necessary to write it by hand on a piece of paper up to “-2”. These numbers correspond to the profile code of the people who enter see your profile or with whom you chatted from Facebook Messenger .

. The final step will be to write or paste all that code in the Facebook browser bar, after the domain of the page: www.facebook.com/ … after the bar you have to put the numeric code.

By giving “Enter”, it will open directly in the profile of the person who reviewed your profile. This procedure will have to be repeated with each numerical code that the system returns, always without the final “-2”. Each code is a user who visited us.

Once you find out who they visited your profile you probably want to see exactly what they saw. That is even simpler: you have to go to your profile and “click” on the button that has an eye, which is called “View as”. There the site will be transformed into its version “for others” and you will be able to see yourself as if you were a visitor.