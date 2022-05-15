THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, May 15, 2022, 7:47 p.m.



From March to July is the best time for strawberries, a red fruit rich in minerals, folic acid and vitamins E and C. It is one of the most versatile foods, as it can be used in many recipes and forms such as smoothies, jams , jellies, slush sauces. In addition, due to its properties and its pleasant smell, it is also present in cosmetic products. Despite being a fruit that many people like, it has one main drawback: strawberries are a delicate product that must be preserved in order to extend their life and keep them in perfect condition for longer. Here are some tricks:

The main thing you should know is that you always have to keep them in the refrigerator. Although it may seem from their color that they will hold up well in the fruit bowl, the best way to keep them is in the cold, since it is a fruit that, once harvested, stops its ripening process and begins to rot immediately. Putting them in the fridge helps slow down the process.

In addition, it is not recommended to wash them before storing them, because the water can accelerate the putrefaction process. Also, to absorb the possible humidity of the fruit, you can store it in a container with kitchen paper. It is best to clean them when you are going to eat them.

Another step to take into account is to change the container, because the one that comes from the market does not allow space between the fruits. For this reason, it is recommended a wide one so that they do not touch and cover them with plastic wrap with holes to prevent moisture from accumulating inside. Also, you can always choose to freeze them so they last much longer than the four months of strawberry season.