There are a number of very important tips to follow to extend the life of your car. First of all, no rushing. When the engine is not loaded and we give it ‘drastic’ acceleration, we are significantly shortening its life. Apart from the fact that putting the engine to cut is gathering ballots so that the distribution is passed and hitting a valve with a hammer, those accelerator strokes undermine the lubrication of the engine, according to Autocasión experts. In fact, the typical tap on the accelerator to make it run-run is flooding the cylinders with fuel that does not burn well and that, in addition to carbon, washes the cylinders and mixes with the oil, impoverishing their qualities lubricants.

Another tip related to the accelerator is in a bad habit that some drivers have of giving a gas hit before turning off the engine. This was done in the old days when you were going to start the engine shortly after turning it off. What was achieved was to leave some unburned fuel in the cylinder and the next start was better. do this now it only makes us spend more gas and that we end up seizing the turbo, by leaving it spinning with inertia for a long time without oil pressure.

Do not climb curbs either, since in addition to damaging the tires, climbing curbs puts a lot of effort on steering elements such as ball joints. If we want to extend the life of the car, we must be careful when driving and avoid potholes as much as possible or, if they are unavoidable, go slowly. Speeding past raised crosswalks or downed guards only serves to break a skirt or crankcase or end up with misaligned steering and scrap shocks early.

Another very bad habit is to climb curbs or park leaving the tire pinched against the sidewalk. Every time we climb a curb or turn the steering with the wheels glued to the curb, we are subjecting the steering and suspension components to brutal stress (ball joints, rack, trapezoids, shock absorbers, silentblocks…), in addition to collecting ballots to cut a tire and having to change it.

Don’t save on oil. Many drivers believe that you can save 100 euros between the oil that corresponds to your car and the cheapest, but it can be very expensive. Modern engines, in their desire to reduce friction and friction that increase consumption, are increasingly sensitive to the quality of the oil. A bad lubricant shortens the life of the engine greatly and the repairs that arise from bad lubrication cost 20 times more than what you can save by using a bad oil. In short, with what you spend to repair the first breakdown for having been a rat with the oil, you could throw him out of the most expensive for 20 years.

A very big mistake with the change is driving with your hand on the lever (it wears out the gear selector mechanism), being stopped at traffic lights with a gear engaged and the clutch depressed instead of in neutral and with the pedal released, etc

Likewise, a minor failure will never fix itself and the only thing it can do is become something more serious… and expensive. As soon as we notice that something is wrong with the car, we must take it to the workshop to have it checked and, although it always hurts to scratch your pocket, it is better to repair it than to do the Swedes.