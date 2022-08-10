The dissonance between the information received by the brain and the balance receptors of the body is responsible for such an unpleasant feeling of dizziness that many people suffer when traveling by car. Experts define it as motion sickness -technical name for motion sickness-, which arises because, when moving, the body

experience a dissonance between what you see and what you feel. In other words, excessive stimulation occurs in the internal structures of the ear, which regulate balance, and that is why the symptoms of dizziness appear: paleness, cold sweat, agitation or nausea that, in the worst case, can lead to vomiting.

Although dizziness is quite common, there are people with a greater predisposition to suffer from it. These are children between 3 and 12 years of age; pregnant women, who during pregnancy experience increased sensitivity in the nerve centers; and people who suffer from anxiety. For all those people who get dizzy as soon as they get into the car, this series of recommendations will help them combat the symptoms and make the trip a much calmer and more pleasant experience. The experts from

StressFreeCarRental They explain that there are very simple things, like chewing gum and putting the phone screen aside, that can alleviate some of the symptoms, such as nausea.

Heeding this essential advice can make a big difference for passengers and allow them to reach their destination with complete peace of mind.

Rolling down the windows helps, as fresh air is vital when a passenger becomes seasick. Breathing fresh air can relieve symptoms of nausea. If you’re on a plane, turn on the air conditioning to relieve airsickness.

Drinking water is key to reducing the intensity of a headache caused by dizziness. Drink plenty of water and avoid the temptation to have a Prosecco or a soft drink.

Chewing gum can be very positive, as the coolness of the gum can relax your stomach muscles and take your mind off physical discomfort. Take mint and ginger gum to help relieve the symptoms of motion sickness.

Avoid eating heavy and greasy food during the trip. It is better to snack on something slightly salty, such as pancakes with seaweed or crackers, as they do not cause stomach discomfort or tummy aches.

Listen to your favorite songs, because getting distracted is one of the best ways to calm anxiety.

put on your favorite songs at a low volume so you can focus on something other than your dizziness.

If you can’t prevent dizziness, you may have to resort to a last resort. It may be easier for you to bring a barf bag, as you know you have another option available.

By sitting in the front you can concentrate on the road and the chances of getting dizzy will be reduced.

As tempting as it may be, checking social media while you’re traveling can make it worse.

the headaches, since the eyes get tired when staring at bright screens. It is better that you put the phone away until the end of the trip.