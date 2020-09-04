KPolicy not only from the financial sector has apparently worked: The federal government has withdrawn from the plan of the Federal Ministry of Finance to subject securities based on gold and other precious metals to the withholding tax. This emerges from the government draft for the 2020 annual tax law published on Wednesday. Unlike the original ministerial draft of the Federal Ministry of Finance, this no longer contains any reference to the taxation of securities that certify the delivery of precious metals such as gold to investors. Accordingly, it remains that exchange-traded gold papers such as Xetra-Gold or Euwax Gold II can be sold tax-free after the speculation and holding period of 12 months.

The taxation plan of the Federal Ministry of Finance for gold papers, which has now been put on file, had become known through a report by the FAZ. Criticism of the planned change in the law was subsequently voiced, among others from the financial sector – for example from Deutsche Börse as a co-issuer of the Xetra-Gold bond or from Börse Stuttgart, which issues a similar security called Euwax Gold II. The umbrella association of the German banking industry (DK), the Federal Chamber of Tax Advisors and the Association of Foreign Banks also had concerns about the taxation of so-called paper gold.