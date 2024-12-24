The Christmas is here and surely more than one group of friends or family has decided to do the Invisible Friendan increasingly common option to ensure that no one is left without a Christmas gift. To carry out the draw there are traditional ways such as putting pieces of paper in a jar with the names, but you can also use the technology and the artificial intelligence to help you organize it.

Therefore, we are going to explain how to do it with apps like WhatsApp either Telegram or with AI like ChatGPT either Gemini, in addition to leaving you some specific applications so you can choose the option you like the most.

Do the invisible friend draw with WhatsApp

The first thing you have to do is create a WhatsApp group where participants meet. Please note that this group is not used to carry out the draw, but to confirm who will participate and set a series of rules for the raffle and gifts.

In a notes app or by talking to yourself on WhatsApp you can write down the results of the draw and thus have all the information about the invisible friend in one accessible place. Now, to carry out the draw you will need to do it outside of WhatsApp.

You can do it with specialized apps like Invisible Friend 22 (which we explain below) or, for example, writing a prompt in ChatGPT with the names of the participants and the rules. One of them could be that some do not give each other gifts, leaving the following:

“Organize an invisible friend raffle with the names of Miguel, Mario, Patricia, Sofía, Daniel, Sara, Rubén and Ana, but keep in mind that Mario cannot give Daniel or Miguel to Sofía.”

Secret Santa Giveaway by ChatGPT Screenshot 20bit

This can be edited according to the participants, rules… Once you have it, all that remains is send a private message to each participant with the name of the person to whom they should give the gift.





Secret Santa Giveaway on ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot

The same prompt for ChatGPT which we have used before for the WhatsApp example It works for any AIwhether it’s Gemini either Copilotso the way to do it in them is to write the prompt with the instructions according to your needs, but always indicating that it is for an invisible friend.

Invisible Friend Giveaway on Telegram

In this case things change, since you can do the draw directly from the application thanks to an open source bot (which you can find here) called Secret Santa Bot. In order to activate it you have to access this address and, once you do, it will open in your mobile application or in the web version of Telegram.

When you have it activated you can create groups of up to 30 people and, to do it, you simply have to put the bot in the group and tell each person to start it. Once this is done, each person will know whose turn it is to give to the invisible friend.





Invisible Friend 22

There are many free applications that allow you to carry out this process and, of course, one of these apps is Invisible Friend 22. To organize the giveaway in this app you only have to follow a few steps.

Create a group by entering the gift delivery date, the minimum and maximum gift budget and the conditions.

Invite your friends and/or family to participate by sharing a link via WhatsApp.

Tap on ‘Raffle’ so that the app shows you the name of the friend you will have to give as a gift.

The rest of the participants will receive a notification with the invisible friend to whom they have to give the gift.

The app is available for free for iOS and Android and allows the organizer to check if everyone has figured out who they should give the gift to.

It also has a premium version in which you will not see any advertising and you can add restrictions or rules, exclusions or exceptions to prevent certain people from giving gifts to others.

My Invisible Friend

My Secret Santa has the same formula as Secret Santa 22. That is, an event will have to be created, set the gift budget and select contacts to automatically generate the draw. The notification with the person’s name will be sent via email or SMS. The app can only be downloaded on iOS.

Dedoman



This app is simpler than a botijo. Just enter a list of names and let it match them randomly, plus the app can display the results on the screen or send the result to the corresponding person.

It is not necessary for all participants to install it, since a URL will be generated and can be accessed through any browser or app. Dedoman is available in iOS and Android.





