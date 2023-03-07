Today, smartphones are tools that we use on a daily basis, since they are used to communicate in different ways, as well as for mathematical tasks, including capturing still or moving images. However, some of them always suffer from the same problem, and that is just the life of the battery that wears out over time.

That has led to a user of Reddit to take things into his own hands, so he found a way in which the phone’s battery can last much longer and thus save the boring task of plugging it in and waiting for hours for it to charge. However, this has had consequences, especially in the aesthetic part of the device in question.

Downtown_Cranberry44 You made the decision to replace the battery in your samsung Galaxy A32 for something more homemade that carries 30,000 mAh of power, thus having more time at your disposal. Mention that the new addition has six cells. samsung 50E connected in parallel, and that makes the phone now able to last a whole week without charging.

However, the consequences of using something so cumbersome is the weight of the phone that exceeds that of any other on the market, likewise the battery charge takes much longer due to the voltage that must be connected to it. And it is that now your cell phone weighs almost half a kilo, and the hours it takes to reach 100% charge are approximately seven.

Editor’s note: Despite the fact that it has its cons, the truth is that it is a good invention and that many would like to have so that the battery lasts its good hours, because it seems that nowadays they last less and less. Of course, looking for a way to optimize loading times would be something very positive.