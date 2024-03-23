Home page World

From: John Welte

Two thieves looted cars on the Italian highway between Lake Garda and Bolzano. They blocked the central locking system using technical tricks.

Rovereto/Bozen – With the Easter holidays, the travel time on the motorways towards Italy has begun again. But there, tricksters at the rest stops are using a new scam to hunt down valuables that are in the cars. They use a jammer to disable the radio central locking of cars, taking advantage of the inattention of drivers who do not check whether the car is actually locked when they leave it. Then handbags, laptops and wallets are cleared out.

Caught red-handed: Tricksters loot cars on the Brenner motorway

In order to loot the stolen credit cards, a mobile credit card terminal is also carried along. With this equipment were how stol.it reported two men traveling on the Brenner motorway who the police arrested this week.

The crooks were on the move with this jammer and a credit card reader. © Questura Bolzano

The duo first struck at the Garda-Ost service area near Rovereto between Trento and Verona. The motorway control center in Trento had observed the two in their actions and informed all patrols on duty along the motorway that a gray Opel Mokka was a suspicious car. The officers managed to track down the car again at the Paganella Ost service area north of Trento, where a new theft had just been committed.

Raid across several rest stops from Lake Garda to Bolzano

The two crooks were then followed to the next rest area, Laimburg-Ost, south of Bolzano, where they attempted the next theft. After the duo noticed the officers, the two tried to escape: the first on foot, he was caught and immediately arrested, while the second piled into his car and was intercepted by a traffic police patrol in the north of Bolzano.

The state police arrest the two jammer tricksters. © Questura Bolzano

The search of the Mokka revealed that the two men, originally from Peru, had stolen goods worth a total of around 7,000 euros in rest stops in the provinces of Verona, Trento and Bolzano, including laptops, bags and backpacks, as well as other items, which were then returned to their rightful owners became. A frequency jammer (jammer) and a portable POS (mobile credit card terminal) device were also confiscated.

The duo could be responsible for further robberies

According to police, the two men have to answer for aiding and abetting serious and repeated theft. An expulsion order was also issued against one of the two by the Bolzano police department because of illegal stay in the country. The investigation into the perpetrators of the two men living in the Milan area in connection with other thefts that were committed using the same approach along the A22 is ongoing.

