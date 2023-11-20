Psychologist and marketer Max Alberhusky advised all couples not to put off talking about finances and not to be afraid of it. You can discuss the family budget after six months of the relationship, and definitely before you get ready to move in together or even get married. To prevent money from becoming an iceberg for the ship of love in the future, you need to follow four tips.

Talk more often and openly about money , even when it’s embarrassing or stressful. You definitely need to discuss what you prefer – saving or spending, how much you earn and whether you are happy with your job, the best and worst financial habits, whether you like to travel, whether you have any expensive hobbies, and so on. This will help you better navigate future expenses.

Make a plan in case the relationship ends. Of course, no one wants or expects this, but statistics show a sad ratio, so it is better to distribute everything in advance and agree on everything.

Find a way to share expenses. If each partner’s income is different, then there is no need to divide all expenses by two or put everything on one person. You can approach the matter creatively – someone with a higher salary pays 2/3 of the rent and groceries, or one pays for housing in full, and the second pays for groceries and other necessary things.

Use money for pleasant surprises. Money is not only a way to put pressure on yourself and have a difficult conversation with your partner, but also a means to give him a small but pleasant surprise.

