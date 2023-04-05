Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

Choosing the right smartphone is difficult. Samsung has now thought of something to make the switch to the other operating system palatable for iPhone users. (Iconic image) © Marcus Brandt/dpa

The battle between Samsung and Apple continues. Samsung now wants to win more Apple users with a simulation.

Munich – For years, Samsung and Apple have been in a head-to-head race for the top spot in the global smartphone market. The question of whether Android or iOS is the operating system par excellence arises again and again on the smartphone market. Most people have only used one operating system in their lifetime, and most of the time the competitor’s is strictly rejected.

After all, Apple’s devices work quite comfortably with each other, and Samsung Galaxy or Pixel don’t pair nearly as well with Mac or AirPods as an iPhone. Apple users therefore often think twice about changing the operating system. Samsung now wants to counteract this and use a trick to make the change palatable for iPhone owners.

Samsung lures Apple fans with a trick: use Android software directly on the iPhone

In South Korea, Samsung’s home country, more and more people have switched from a Galaxy device to an iPhone in recent months. Now Samsung has come up with something to attract more Apple customers. Users should be able to convince themselves of the advantages of a Samsung smartphone without having to buy a new cell phone.

Samsung uses a trick to bring the Android software directly to the iPhone. iPhone users can try out the One UI 5.1 operating system from a current Samsung smartphone, such as the Galaxy S23, on their Apple device via the “Try Galaxy” website. There is a QR code on the website that iPhone users can use to create a link on their smartphone’s home screen. Thats how it works:

Open the website and scan the QR code with your smartphone

Tap the Share icon (box with an arrow) in the bottom bar on the iPhone

Select “To Home Screen” in the menu

Click “Add” in the top right

Open Try Galaxy on the iPhone home screen

Galaxy simulation on the iPhone: Samsung wants iPhone owners to make change palatable

Interested parties can go directly to the Samsung simulation and find themselves in a smartphone menu like on a Samsung Galaxy. Standard apps from Samsung can be tried out, at least rudimentarily, to get a first impression of the Android operating system. Those interested can browse through the user interface and tap on various apps.

However, the technology is not new; two years ago, Samsung offered a Galaxy simulator for Apple users with the help of an app. The online portal reports on this Giga.de.

Stiftung Warentest tested smartphones from Samsung and Apple. In the Stiftung Warentest ranking, one of the two providers emerged as the front runner. (hg)