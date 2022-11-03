Cloud Nine trichologist: Hailey Bieber’s tight bun stresses hair follicles

Trichologist (name and surname unknown) of the Cloud Nine hair care brand revealed the cause of baldness caused by the favorite hairstyle of model Hailey Bieber. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication The Sun.

We are talking about a tight beam, which is preferred by the wife of singer Justin Bieber Hailey and model Bella Hadid. It is noted that this hairstyle took the seventh place in the trends on the TikTok platform in 2022. The popularity of the low bun is explained by the fact that it can be used to hide dirty hair. “While this hairstyle does look pretty, it’s not really good for your hair,” said the brand’s expert.

According to him, the constantly taut state of the strands stresses the hair follicles, which can lead to baldness. “In addition, the use of an elastic band, which is necessary for such a hairstyle, has a negative effect on the hair, namely, it leads to their fragility,” the source added.

In conclusion, the doctor advised to abandon the frequent wearing of such a hairstyle and pay attention to the bun, for fixing which a crab hairpin is used instead of an elastic band.

In October, a blogger with the nickname @melbellles lost part of her hair because of her favorite Bieber hairstyle. The woman said that throughout the summer she put her hair in a tight bun. According to her, she had bald patches and strands began to fall out.