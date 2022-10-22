Basketball | ACB League
The American base went up to 32 points on an afternoon in which Rojas also played one of his best games as a university student
Saturday afternoon full of happiness at the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia. UCAM not only managed to beat an always uncomfortable rival, they had fun and had a great time in front of his fans, to whom he owed one in a season in which he was resisting playing well at home. The team touched the hundred points and, in addition, had performance
