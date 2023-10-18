Francesco Tricarico against everyonecome on social that “I am toxic” to the Sanremo by Amadeus That “it sucks“. In an interview with Adnkronos, the singer-songwriter-painter takes issue above all “with the loss of common sense, beauty and competence in every field”.

It was already clear that the artist was very critical of the current historical moment last March when, after two years of musical silence, he released the single “You all immensely and profoundly bother me 1”, which is precisely with Sanremo 2023, with political correctness, with bankers’ governments, with “those who use their children to make money”, with singing, dancing, cooking competitions, with “competitions in general” and with an infinite list of current affairs and, in the end, “since the list is long”, he announces that the song will have several sequels. Now, in recent days, has released the new single ‘I do everything‘, which – he explains – “is born from this very uncertain and precarious moment where an apparent freedom hides the danger of losing every value and right acquired over years and years of struggle. ‘I do everything’ comes from the dismay of observing in these last decades in every field the loss of excellence, competence and courage to speak and think freely”.

According to Tricarico, social media is complicit in degradation, “where there is no longer room for analysis”: “Social media is toxic for children and the platforms should become publishers in all respects, with the same responsibilities, the same rights and the same duties as those who publish newspapers, weeklies, radio and TV.“.

In recent years, says Tricarico, “we have seen appalling things: incompetent, unprepared ministers, people who hold positions of great responsibility who say and do everything and the opposite of everything (which is a bit of the meaning of ‘I do everything’ )”. But also in music, “many singers who arrive overnight: once upon a time to go to Sanremo you had to have already worked your way up, published albums. I didn’t go for the first fifteen years because you had to have a clear and well-established career, I apparently with three albums under his belt. Today it has become a format: you go straight to do that show and maybe the following year you’re a guest. It’s something you can’t believe. Lack of competence and merit.”

The culture of like as the only beacon “is aberrant”: “This is no longer a game – underlines the artist – it is anthropologically transforming humanity. Young people have a relationship with social media similar to the one addicts have with drugs. We should intervene decisively. With my two children this is one of the most controversial issues”, he says.

Tricarico has been to Sanremo three times: in 2008 with ‘Vita tranquility’ (which won the Mia Martini Critics Award), in 2009 with ‘Il bosco delle fragole’ and in 2011, with the song ‘3 colours’, which was eliminated on the fourth evening (that last year there were eliminations that are no longer there, ed.). After then, however, he tried to return to the festival again, “but they didn’t take me”: “this year I didn’t even try. But I find it absurd that one person has control of the festival for 5 years. In 5 years, I’m not saying that you can change the costume but influence the scene and the taste a lot.” Yet Amadeus’ Sanremo had unprecedented public and sales success: “I don’t believe in anything. The numbers can be interpreted. With the numbers they do what they want, we saw it with the pandemic”, is Tricarico’s reply. “Today’s share must be assessed on the audience that watches TV today. Today’s 70% is a minority. They treat us all like morons and like beasts.” So, this year he didn’t “even try” to present a piece for the festival: “Maybe next year, I’m working on many beautiful songs. But you’ll see that next year there will still be Amadeus”, he bets.

For Tricarico, “in the face of the barbarism brought about by social media, the nobility of the festival would have been to bring cognition, courage, the search for beauty, because social media tends to give visibility to the most voyeuristic part even in music. I don’t think that from this point of view, Amadeus is a good festival.” And who would you like to direct the festival in the future? “A Francesco Mandelli. Someone who dares and who doesn’t make minds cold”, he replies.

“Because today there is something terrible – he continues – in the way in which it is decided what must pass and be visible: we are also seeing it with wars. It is decided that Ukraine and Israel have all the reasons and who brings reflections, not contrary but more equidistant, it is eliminated by the algorithm, it is contained, it is obscured. It seems that we have become underdeveloped. I also thought about it yesterday while reviewing a speech by Craxi on the PLO, there were lofty arguments, analysis Another level, despite the fact that Craxi was certainly not free from mistakes. Today from Salvini to Schlein, the level is very low. I’m not talking about political positions but precisely the level of arguments. Meloni, however far from my political sensitivity , from this point of view he has more experience and competence than his other colleagues. But the moment is terrible.”

Tricarico speaks of the explosion of trappers and rappers, who “are children of a humanity that has difficulty holding attention beyond 15 seconds: the owners of social media should be forced to pay and become publishers, to explain their decisions that now they are sneaky and never out in the open. They have unprecedented analytical power in their hands: they know what you do, what you say, what you buy and they magnify the trends they want. We need control over this enormous power.” The embankment? “Throw away your cell phone. But it’s difficult to do. I argue with my children when I see them too glued to the screen of their smart phone but above all I try to keep them alert on the medium by talking and reasoning with them. I’m confident that today’s kids will react with rejection at a certain point. I read that in some places in the world there is a return to the old mobile phone without connection. I hope that at a certain point they realize that they no longer have freedom and that they leave it at home”, he hopes. Otherwise it will increasingly be “a humanity characterized by prostitution: where no one says no, in any field, also because they know nothing and therefore have no critical spirit. They only say yes, because they pay you and you have to say yes And of course do what they tell you. Nowadays in all fields”, he concludes bitterly.