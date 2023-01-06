In the study, published in the European Heart Association Journal, the researchers said that the tricaprine supplement contributed to improving the condition of patients with coronary artery disease and those suffering from heart disease and hypertriglyceridemia.

Coronary artery disease is a narrowing or even closure of the arteries of the heart, often leading to a heart attack.

Arterial occlusion occurs due to the accumulation of fat within the vascular smooth muscle cells.

According to the researchers, “Altricaprine” enhances the breakdown of fats by heart muscle cells, and causes a decrease in triglycerides accumulated in blood vessels.

And the researchers indicated that the regression of atherosclerosis after the decrease in the levels of harmful fats in the blood due to the increase in their decomposition thanks to “Tricaprine”, makes this nutritional supplement useful for treating people with this disease.

The researchers stressed the need to consult a specialist doctor before taking any nutritional supplements, whether to prevent a particular disease or relieve its symptoms.