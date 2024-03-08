Manga legend Akira Toriyama has passed away aged 68.

Toriyama is best known for his work as the creator of the Dragon Ball manga, which was then adapted into numerous anime series, films, and video games.

He also worked on multiple video games and was responsible for the character designs in Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon.



Sand Land Game Announcement TrailerWatch on YouTube

The news of Toriyama's passing was shared on the official Dragon Ball websitestating he passed away on 1st March due to acute subdural hematoma.

“It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve,” reads the statement.

“However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

Toriyama's next video game work is Sand Land from Bandai Namco, a third-person action game based on his 2000 manga.

Tributes from across the video game industry have been shared online as other industry legends collectively mourn Toriyama's passing.

“I can't believe he is gone,” wrote Dragon Quest creator and Chrono Trigger writer Yuji Horii (translated). “I am at a loss for words.”



“I believe Mr. Toriyama taught me what it means to be a professional and what work is,” wrote Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. “I respected him from the bottom of my heart. We pray for the souls from the bottom of my heart.”

思っております。心底尊敬しておりました。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/BBIlln36CA — 坂口博信 (@auuo) March 8, 2024

Other tributes have been shared by Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada, Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono, Nintendo's Masahiro Sakurai, and more.

Rest in peace

Akira Toriyama sensei

ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 8, 2024

I've just received some sad news. The manga artist Akira Toriyama has passed away… I'm filled with sadness. Your work was a beacon for my creativity. Thank you, and may you rest in peace… https://t.co/UvLJhDS4nD — Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) March 8, 2024

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot developer CyberConnect2 has closed for the day in mourning. “We sincerely pray for the repose of the soul of Professor Akira Toriyama,” reads his statement.

関係者の皆様へ サイバーコネクトツー臨時休業のお知らせ 普段から「絶望禁止」を謳って生きている私ですので、この悲しみを力に変えてモノづくりをより頑張ろう！と思いましたが、無理でした。… — 松山洋＠サイバーコネクトツー (@PIROSHI_CC2) March 8, 2024

Others have been sharing stories of Toriyama, including a message he wrote for his two children that was hidden in one of Chrono Trigger's endings.

Akira Toriyama wrote this message for his two children, Sasuke and Kikka, hidden in one of Chrono Trigger's endings. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2Ig5X0pC9M — Rebecca Stone (Taylor's Version) (@forestminish) March 8, 2024

