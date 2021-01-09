Legendary Tetris player Jonas Neubauer has died aged 39.

The seven-time winner of the Classic Tetris World Championship died of a “sudden medical emergency” on 4th January 2021, a statement issued on Neubauer’s Twitter page reads.

It? S with a heavy heart that we deliver the terrible news that Jonas has passed away from a sudden medical emergency.

He was the absolute best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.

Information to follow when it becomes available. – Jonas Neubauer (@neubsauce) January 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

“He was the absolute best,” the message continues. “We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.”

Neubauer, who lived in Kaaawa, Hawaii with his wife Heather Ito, was well-known and much-loved within the world of Tetris esports, and is considered one of the all-time great Tetris players.

Tributes have poured in since the announcement of Neubauer’s death late on Friday.

“Filled in deep grief for this huge loss,” tweeted Japanese Tetris grandmaster Tomohiro “Green Tea” Tatejima.

“Absolutely he’s the greatest ambassador of Classic Tetris. RIP Jonas Neubauer.”

Filled in deep grief for this huge loss. Absolutely he’s the greatest ambassador of Classic Tetris.

RIP Jonas Neubauer pic.twitter.com/wUd9UobYoC – ????? (@suitougreentea) January 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

“We could have never asked for a greater champ, role model, and friend,” read a tweet from the official account for the annual Classic Tetris World Championships. “Jonas, we miss you, we love you, and we thank you for inspiring us to always be our best. Rest in peace.”

We are heartbroken to share that Jonas Neubauer, 7-time CTWC champion, passed away suddenly on Jan 4. We could have never asked for a greater champ, role model, and friend. Jonas, we miss you, we love you, and we thank you for inspiring us to always be our best. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CaaGgd4ZY3 – Tetris Championship (@ClassicTetris) January 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

This is a tremendous loss in so many ways. Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and to the entire classic Tetris community, as we all mourn his passing. https://t.co/iOJWFdBuv0 – Tetris (@Tetris_Official) January 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Oh no … watching Jonas play Classic Tetris is how I got into it and became such a big fan. He was so funny and down-to-earth. The game and its fans couldn’t have asked for a better champion. ? https://t.co/Ku2T6xXFha – Derek Yu (@mossmouth) January 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The video below, from YouTube channel GirlGamerTV, shows Neubauer’s victory at the inaugural CTWC in 2010.

Jonas Neubauer’s epic CTWC 2018 grand final defeat against 16-year-old underdog Joseph Saelee is widely credited for kickstarting the recent boom in Tetris esports. The video below has that match in full:

The next video is Neubauer’s last Tetris match at the 2020 CTWC, played just a few months ago.

A memorial fund for Jonas Neubauer has been set up on GoFundMe.