Tributes Numerous athletes have paid tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on the feast day of the sports legend he performed.

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman died on Friday 43 illness at the age of four years of colon cancer. The actor’s death came as a surprise as he had not publicly told about his illness.

On Saturday, several sports stars remembered Boseman. Belgian Lewis Hamilton took the pole position in F1 time presented the car after rising from a top recommendation starring Boseman Black Panther gesture known from the film.

“He inspired an entire generation of black young men and women and offered them a real superhero to admire. Rest in power, my friend, ”Hamilton said after time trials.

Hamilton said According to motorsportthat the news of Boseman’s death made it really difficult to focus on driving performance.

Soccer team Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in turn, in addition to posting, he remembered Boseman on Twitter by changing his profile image and cover image to a Black Panther-themed shot.

In a photo from a March 2013 match in the Europa League, Aubameyang ventilates the goal with a gesture from Hamilton and a mask from the film on his head.

“Wakanda forever,” Aubameyang wrote as a caption for a familiar slogan from the film.

Brazilian striker for the Kawasaki Frontale in the Japanese league Leandro Damião repeated Aubameyang’s ventilation after his goal on Saturday as a tribute to Boseman.

Boseman died the same day MLB spent a baseball legend Jackie Robinson days. Boseman played Robinson in a 2013 film 42.

The league remembers Robinson, who was the first dark-skinned MLB player in modern history to stay in the history books every year. On Jackie Robinson’s day, among other things, all players take the number 42 used by Robinson instead of their own game numbers.