With videoHe would have been ten years old on Saturday, which is why family and friends of the boy Gino, who was murdered last year, held a so-called ride-out with 40 Dodge Ram cars in Maastricht.
Gino was a fan of these pickup trucks. The participants left at 1.30 pm, accompanied by motorcycle police officers from the MVV stadium on De Geusselt, to the house on Gildenweg in Maastricht, where Gino lived with his mother. The car that preceded the procession had white number plates with black inscription, which read ‘Always together’.
At the house in Maastricht, friends and local residents waited for the procession with torches and balloons and fireworks were set off. There was also a lot of noise with the cars, something that Gino always enjoyed very much.
The ride-out was organized by Gino’s sisters, together with Dodge Ram Ride Out Netherlands. “We want to reflect on the terrible events, on what they have done to us and still do and draw attention to this, because this must never happen again,” said the sisters. Afterwards, the more than one hundred people present in front of the mother’s house were thanked for their participation in the commemoration.
