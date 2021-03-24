A few days to carry out the virtual concert in tribute to the musical career of the Victor Yaipén, who in mid-February lost part of his left foot due to complications with diabetes, the artists involved finalized details.

Members of Candela Orchestra and Hermanos Yaipén performed the last rehearsals to present a great show together with Agua Marina, Grupo 5 and Son Tentación this Saturday, March 27 from 9.00 pm.

Walter Yaipén He assured that his brother Víctor has the unconditional support of his family in these difficult moments that he had to live.

“Javier (Yaipén) and I are going to support our brother in everything, thank God he is now more physically and psychologically recovered. There were tough moments, but we have to move on, so this tribute will be with great affection for him. For this reason, we have been rehearsing for several days so that everything is perfect. We have gathered all the greats of cumbia for him because 50 years of experience are not fulfilled like that no more“Walter said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Yaipén, son of Víctor Yaipen, affirmed that Group 5, Hermanos Yaipén and Sea water They have a surprise on the day of the concert, since everyone will sing in their own way the song that made their father popular at the national level: “The Yellow Bird.”

“’The yellow bird’ was heard throughout Peru, it made Candela jump to popularity, so it is very special for my father. All groups will include it in their repertoire and sing it according to their musical styleIt will undoubtedly be a great surprise for my dad in this four-hour concert with the rich Peruvian cumbia ”, commented Giancarlo.

Tickets for the virtual concert called Celebrating my story They can be purchased via Teleticket.

Yaipén brothers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.