Tribute to the Virgen de la Candelaria Festival 2022 is the name of the cultural festival that will be held on April 24 at the San Marco University stadium, organized by the AFI Peru cultural association in honor of the Candelaria Festival. The event will have more than 22 groups, live bands and the participation of around 4,000 dancers. In addition, the singer Maricarmen Marín will return to the stage and will be the guest artist of the night.

Similarly, all attendees will be able to appreciate a parade of typical dances of Peru Y bolivia, Like the caporales, diablada, morenada and sikuri. These dances are cultural practices in the Puno region during the celebrations for the Candlemas Festivalconsidered by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Tickets are already on sale at Teleticket. Each includes a drink. Prices in the north zone are at S/ 44.60 and for east and west they reach S/ 66.60. The capacity of the event will be 36,000 people and will start at 9:00 am The attendees will be able, from the morning, to go with their families and enjoy all the activities, such as the general parade of the participants in costumes of lights, traditional music and dance, and different gastronomic options.