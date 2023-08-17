Six minutes of silence to return to normality. If the fifth anniversary of the attacks on the Rambla de Barcelona and Cambrils (Tarragona) in 2017 was marked last year by the whistles of a group of pro-independence protesters during the minute of silence and the subsequent greeting from the president of Junts, Laura Borràs ; this 2023 has been that of normality. The one of silence and memory. Family members have been the protagonists this time in a day marked by respect for the pain of families. These have claimed the need to open an investigation commission in the Congress of Deputies, currently vetoed: “If with the new parliamentary pacts an investigation commission is opened to find out what happened and what was done wrong, it is welcome”, he has argued Robert Manrique, former adviser to the Care and Assessment Unit for People Affected by Terrorism (UAVAT). The day was held without notable incidents, where only reproaches from a group of four pro-independence supporters to the political representatives after the event were heard.

The event was held in the memorial that was installed in Pla de l’Òs on La Rambla starting at 10 am. Victims, relatives and institutional representatives have participated, with the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès; the president of Parliament and mayoress of Ripoll (Barcelona), Anna Erra; and the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, at the head. The tribute, barely 15 minutes long, consisted of a floral offering with the Cant dels Ocells in the background in the Pla de l’Òs, where the van stopped; and six minutes of silence to commemorate the six years of memory and “abandonment”, according to Manrique’s parliament, the only one that has been held.

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, the President of Parliament, Anna Erra, and the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, during the tribute this Thursday. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

In statements to journalists after the event, the former adviser to the Uavat criticized the lack of attention from the Ministry of the Interior: “He has already said actively and passively that until the sentence is final, they do not have to contact or attend the victims. This is nonsense, a disaster.”

When asked about the agreement between Junts and PSOE, announced by the pro-independence parties, for the creation of a commission to investigate the 17-A attacks, Manrique stated that “it is one of the claims that the Uavat and the victims has always been asked. If he arrives now, after six years, he is late, but he is welcome. Spain is the only country in Europe where there have been jihadist attacks and an investigation commission has not been set up. It is not about blaming yourself, it is about studying what went wrong so that it does not happen again ”, he added.

The act was also attended by the Minister of Justice, Gema Usabart; the Government delegate in Catalonia, Carlos Prieto; the first deputy mayor of Barcelona, ​​Laia Bonet, and that of Security, Albert Batlle.

The causes and origins of the attack have suggested reactions from some personalities. Laura Borràs, president of Junts, has attended the demonstration called by the citizen platform 17A Exigim Responsabilitats in which it has been denounced that the attacks six years ago on the Rambla were a “state crime”. She has also denounced on Twitter: “Today is August 17 again (…) and it is time to demand explanations for some attacks that we cannot go over. For democratic dignity”.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, has also referred to the question: “How long will we have to wait to find out what happened on 17-A? Spanish State, Generalitat de Catalunya, we want to know the truth. You are here for this. Shame. This is what I feel. To all the victims and relatives, let me tell you that not a day goes by that I don’t think of you.”

