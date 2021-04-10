“Privatizing the elderly, selling them to vultures and abandoning them to die separated from their families is unforgivable.” It was denounced this Saturday by the Social Shock Plan and Marches for Dignity platforms, during the tribute they paid to the elderly who died in the residences of the Region during the pandemic. The platforms denounced “protocols such as those in Murcia, which prohibited the referral of older people to hospitals.”

The protesters recalled that Anmistia Internacional has denounced these protocols. “This is the greatest violation of human rights by a group in the last seven decades of history in Spain. Our elderly died in residences controlled by dehumanized investment funds, without medical support, drowning, without palliative care, isolated from their families and in the most absolute loneliness and helplessness, “as they criticized this Saturday.